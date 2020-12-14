Teenager dies as Kadamtali fire burns down house

The victim has been identified as Delowar Hossain, 18.

Fire Service Control Room Officer Lima Khanam said the tin-roofed rooms built on top of a one-storey house at Baritala caught fire around 3 am on Monday.

The fire, which gradually spread and engulfed 21 small rooms, was caused by an electrical malfunction, she said.

Two units of the fire service brought the flames under control around 4:30 am and recovered Delowar’s body from one of the rooms, which were all on rent with people residing in them.

Kadamtali OC Jamal Uddin Mir said the others managed to get out after the place caught fire but Delowar was stranded in the fire. He used to work at a rolling mill and used to live alone in the room.