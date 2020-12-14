Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf

It has been seven years since the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced the two Al-Badr leaders to death for killing some of Bangladesh's top intellectuals during the Liberation War just two days before the Pakistani forces surrendered.

The government has been “careless” in its response to bring these identified war criminals back to the country to make them face justice, the families of the martyred intellectuals say.

Ashrafuzzaman and Mueen, two central leaders of the then Islami Chhatra Sangha or ICS, have been found guilty of abducting and killing 18 intellectuals – nine teachers of the Dhaka University, six journalists and three physicians.

Anol Rayhan

Ashrafuzzaman is currently in the United States and Mueen in the United Kingdom. Both lost the opportunity to appeal against the verdicts because they had been fugitive from justice.

“The process of delivering justice for the killings of the intellectuals will not be complete without the punishment of Chowdhury Mueen Uddin,” said Anol Rayhan, martyred intellectual Zahir Raihan’s son.

“This man is continuing his notoriety in the UK, raising funds for the Jamaat-e-Islami, organising them across Europe and America. They have mixed with the Bangali community there, moving in congregation, and teaching the Quran,” said the son of the novelist, writer and filmmaker.

“It's a matter of great sadness that a hugely active leader of the Jamaat is carrying out operations in Europe and America. Why is the government allowing this man to [roam free]? Could the Bangladeshi High Commission there not do something?”

“[Salauddin Quader] Chowdhury and Motiur Rahman Nizami have been hanged despite having so much money and strong international connections, so how powerful could Mueen-Uddin be compared with them?”

In an interview with bdnews24.com on Nov 24, 2013 following his verdict earlier on Nov 3, Mueen had said, “Those who tried me may get to hang, but they can’t hang me.”

Asif Munier

Later the Interpol issued a red corner notice for him on behalf of the Bangladesh government who requested the British government to hand him over. But the British authorities did not respond to the request.

“Mueen-Uddin is not someone special that the British government would not deport him. The Awami League government cannot make any compromises here,” Anol said.

Mueen made headlines once again in July this year when he claimed £ 60,000 as compensation from UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for describing him as a war criminal in a Twitter post citing an article by the department.

In December 2016, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said while visiting the intellectuals’ graveyard that the government hoped to bring Mueen and Ashrafuzzaman back 'soon' and execute their death sentences.

But there has been no visible progress in the process to repatriate the war crimes convicts.

“A pro-liberation party is now in power. They should feel responsible for 1971,” said Asif Munier, son of martyr Munier Choudhury.

After the war, Dhaka University history Professor Muntassir Mamoon, and Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, and others showed who are responsible for the killings of intellectuals, Asif said.

He noted that Mueen-Uddin and Asharafuzzaman had been convicted by the ‘People’s Court formed by Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam in the 90s.

“Despite being a family of the victims, we can’t surely say what steps were taken in the last seven years. The verdict was given in November 2013. We don’t know what the diplomatic initiatives the government took in this period.

Bangladesh observes Dec 14 as Martyred Intellectuals Day. File Photo

“The government may have many other priorities. The election was held in the meantime, the country went through a lot of ups and downs. But about this (executing war crimes verdicts), we don’t really know what the progress is. We need to know it,” he said.

“Where are they (absconding war criminals) today, what are they doing? The government knows everything and its plan to bring them back should’ve been along those lines. I agree that this would not have been possible in the 1990s or 2010s; but if the government says the same things even today in 2020, doesn’t it appear careless?” he wondered.

Only delivering a death sentence will not satisfy the martyred intellectuals’ families, Asif said.

“The verdict has been delivered. Is that all? We will not agree to this. We cannot accept it,” he said.

Anol said that the killings of the intellectuals is a significant part of the Liberation War and the history of Bangladesh’s independence would not be complete without it.

“The philosophical agenda behind the killings… how the masterminds wanted to cripple our nation… everything is proven today. The country and the nation will not be free from the stigma unless the verdicts of the tribunal are carried out,” he said.

Shomi Kaiser

Shaon Mahmud, daughter of martyred music composer Altaf Mahmud, also said, “Pro-Liberation War government is in power today. Should we go to them for justice? It is their responsibility (to execute the verdict).”

Shomi Kaiser, daughter of martyred novelist and writer Shahidullah Kaiser, said, “The forces of 1971 that put the Liberation War against religion are giving threats once again as we near 50 years of our independence. We’ve not been able to eradicate these forces.”

“The judicial process of intellectual killings must be completed to re-establish justice and truth,” she said.

Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury, the wife of martyred intellectual AFM Abdul Alim Chowdhury, demanded the posthumous trial of those involved in the intellectual killings but did not face the court.

The killer, Maolana Abdul Mannan, was the state minister for education, religious affairs minister and relief and disaster management minister in the regime of Abdus Sattar and HM Ershad.

“I have repeatedly gone to the court to plead for Mannan’s punishment. If there is a lack of provision of law, it has to be passed. I have the right to justice. The man will not return. But ensuring justice will calm my soul.”

Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury

Anol said that Projonmo '71, an association of the children of freedom fighters, had gone to the British High Commission in Dhaka several days ago to submit a letter demanding Mueen be brought back to the country.

Haroon Habib, the secretary general of Sector Commanders Forum, said their organisation had also sent a letter making similar demands.

“The golden jubilee of independence is imminent. Our diplomatic activities with the British government have to be strengthened,” Habib said.