RAB formally charges 15 over Sinha killing
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2020 11:44 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has pressed formal charges in court against former Teknaf Police OC Pradip Kumar Das, former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre Inspector Liakat Ali and 13 others over the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan at a police checkpoint in Cox's Bazar.
The case's investigation officer, RAB-15's ASP Md Khairul Islam, filed the charge-sheet with the court of Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah on Sunday.
"Apart from the 14 arrested in the case, another suspect has also been named in the charge-sheet," he said.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. He had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.
Sinha was shot dead by a police officer at a checkpoint on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of Jul 31.
The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox’s Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.
After his death, police said they fired in self-defence when Sinha brandished a pistol at law enforcers after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous subsequently started a case against nine policemen on Aug 5.
