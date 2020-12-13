RAB finds no proof of narcotics charges against Sinha’s co-workers Shipra and Sefat

RAB officer Biman Chandra Karmakar submitted an investigation report to the court of Cox’s Bazar’s senior judicial magistrate on Sunday.

“The RAB investigation officer submitted the final report mentioning that the veracity of the allegations could not be found. The court has received it and ordered authorities to take action,” said Faridul Alam, a public prosecutor.

Meanwhile, RAB submitted a charge-sheet to the court accusing 15 persons, including Teknaf OC Pradip Kumar Das and Inspector of Baharchara Police outpost Liakat Ali, in the murder case of retired army major Sinha.

Sefat and Shipra are students of the Film and Media Department of Stamford University and were part of the documentary film crew led by Sinha.

Police shot and killed Sinha at a checkpoint on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on July 31. Sefat and Shipra, both students of Stamford University's Film and Media Department, were accompanying him.

After killing Sinha, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint.

Police arrested Sefat at the spot that night and Shipra was later arrested from Nilima Resort in Himchhari. Police also said they seized drugs from the vehicle and at Nilima resort.

But the police account has been greeted with disbelief and there was doubt over whether Sinha had indeed pointed the gun at the policemen.

The home ministry has formed a high-level committee to investigate the incident.

Students of Stamford University staged a human-chain demonstration outside the institution in Dhaka’s Siddheswari on Saturday demanding release of their peers Shipra Debnath and Shahadul Islam Sefat, who were working on a travel documentary with Sinha Md Rashed Khan when the ex-army major was shot dead by police. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

The family of Sinha has started a case against nine policemen, including two inspectors, on charges of murdering him.

Police then withdrew seven officials, including OC Pradip Kumar and Inspector Liakat, while the Cox’s Bazar unit of the police went through a major overhaul.

After getting released on bail on Aug 10, Shipra revealed the details of how they came in touch with Sinha during an interview with bdnews24.com and shed light on the events leading up to the death of Sinha.

However, she preferred to remain tight-lipped about some details as she did not wish to bring harm to the investigation.