HC halts trial of Prothom Alo editor in student death case for 6 months

Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan issued the order on Sunday along with a rule asking why the case against Matiur should not be scrapped.

Lawyer Mostafizur Rahman Khan appeared on behalf of the editor in court, while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.

Abrar was electrocuted during an event organised by Prothom Alo’s youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus in November 2019.

Speaking to bdnews24.com after the hearing, lawyer Mostafizur said, "Investigators have filed a report against 10 people, including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, in a case filed by the father of Nayeemul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model School and College, after his death at a Kishore Alo programme in November last year."

"Charges were later framed against nine people on Nov 12 but the court acquitted Kishor Alo Editor Anisul Haque."

Later on Dec 6, Matiur's legal team appealed to the High Court to quash the case against Matiur Rahman, arguing that there was nothing in the police report which pointed to his presence at the event or any involvement in conducting the programme, according to Mostafizur.

"In today's hearing, the court issued a rule and stayed his case for six months until the rule is disposed of.”

Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine in Dhaka Residential Model College, received an electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo, a magazine published by Matiur Rahman.

After the fatal electric shock, Abrar was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.

His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on part of the organisers led to his son’s death.

On Jan 16, Inspector Abdul Alim of Mohammadpur Police Station submitted an investigation report on the case naming 10 people and mentioning the ‘negligence’ of the Kishor Alo authority for Abrar’s death.