Two dead as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka's Khilkhet

The dead have been identified as Azmin Khan, 25, and Amir Hossain Riaz, 20.

The incident occurred on the Kuril-Purbachal road, commonly known as 300 Feet Road, early Friday, according to police. After the accident, the victims, who suffered critical injuries, were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The victims were both residents of South Badda, with Riaz being an HSC student, according to Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH's police outpost.

Police have seized the truck but the driver managed to escape, said Khilkhet Police OC Borhan Uddin.