Modi, Hasina to relaunch Haldibari-Chilahati rail route after 55 years
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2020 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2020 11:31 AM BdST
Bangladesh and India are set to relaunch a trans-border rail route between Chilahati and West Bengal's Haldibari which has been inoperative for almost 55 years.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her India counterpart Narendra Modi will inaugurate the route in a virtual ceremony on Dec 17, the Press Trust of India reports.
A cargo train will run from Chilahati to Haldibari to mark the reopening of the route, according to Indian railway officials.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday informed the authorities of the decision to reopen the rail route, the PTI adds.
The distance between Haldibari railway station and the international border is 4.5 km while Chilahati is around 7.5 km from the frontier.
The railway line from Haldibari in Cooch Behar to Chilahati in northern Bangladesh has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965.
Indian officials believe when passenger train service begins on this route, people will be able to travel to Kolkata from Jalpaiguri, which is near Siliguri, in seven hours, five hours less than what it takes now.
The South Asian neighbours have also announced plans to open a passenger train service connecting Dhaka and the Indian city of Siliguri in March, 2021.
Currently, the two countries only have one trans-border passenger train service, the Maitree Express, in operation, connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Khulna.
- Delhi backs Dhaka's bid for WHO post
- Ayaz murder: 1 jailed until death
- We will lead 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed
- Daily tally: 37 virus deaths, 1,861 cases
- 100 law enforcers suffer 'food poisoning' in Cumilla
- India remembers 1971 genocide
- Nasim Parvez named BTRC DG
- Bridge set to connect two banks of Padma
Most Read
- Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Govt appoints Nasim Parvez as BTRC's new DG
- Bangladesh will be the key leader of 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed
- France to support digitalisation of Bangladesh’s power sector with €100m credit
- Bangladesh expects first shipment of COVID vaccine in Jan
- Bangladesh reports 1,861 new virus cases, deaths surge by 37
- Court rejects Bangabandhu statue vandalism case against Khaleda, Tarique
- US sets record for daily deaths as hospitals nationwide near or exceed capacity
- UK issues anaphylaxis warning on Pfizer vaccine after adverse reactions