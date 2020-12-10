India’s UN representative Tirumurti calls for remembrance of Bangladesh genocide victims
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 02:59 PM BdST
TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, has called on the international community to pay homage to the three million people killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their accomplices in Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971.
He made the call in a Twitter post to commemorate the UN International Day of Victims of Genocide on Wednesday, describing the atrocities during the war as the “most horrific episode in human history”.
“Let’s pay homage to 3 million killed & 200,000 or more women raped in erstwhile East Pakistan by Pakistan army & religious militias in 1971 in most horrific episode in human history. Never again,” Tirumurti tweeted.
UN International Day of Victims of Genocide on 9 Dec— PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) December 8, 2020
Let’s pay homage to 3 million killed & 200,000 or more women raped in erstwhile East Pakistan by Pakistan army & religious militias in 1971 in most horrific episode in human history.
Never again @UN_GP_RtoP #PreventGenocide
The UN International Day of Victims of Genocide is observed on Dec 9, the day in which the intergovernmental organisation adopted the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1948.
In a message to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the sufferings and trauma that was thrust upon the people of Bangladesh in 1971 motivated the nation to seek justice for the victims and advocate for an end to genocide everywhere.
To ensure that no more genocides are ever committed, the international community must determine the main causes behind the previous ones, identify the primary signs and ensure justice, she added.
- No bar to demolish structures of MP Aslamul’s 3 firms: lawyer
- Hasina stresses ‘robust’ climate coalitions
- Bomb-like object found at airport site
- 'Don't worry about Bhasan Char shift'
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Govt reports 2,159 new virus cases, 24 deaths
- Five get Rokeya Padak
- Fog covers Bangladesh as winter sets in
Most Read
- 'Stop or be sent to Afghanistan': Mayor Taposh tells Babunagari
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span
- Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- India denies it rejected emergency AstraZeneca shot approval