India’s UN representative Tirumurti calls for remembrance of Bangladesh genocide victims

He made the call in a Twitter post to commemorate the UN International Day of Victims of Genocide on Wednesday, describing the atrocities during the war as the “most horrific episode in human history”.

“Let’s pay homage to 3 million killed & 200,000 or more women raped in erstwhile East Pakistan by Pakistan army & religious militias in 1971 in most horrific episode in human history. Never again,” Tirumurti tweeted.

The UN International Day of Victims of Genocide is observed on Dec 9, the day in which the intergovernmental organisation adopted the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in 1948.

In a message to mark the occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the sufferings and trauma that was thrust upon the people of Bangladesh in 1971 motivated the nation to seek justice for the victims and advocate for an end to genocide everywhere.

To ensure that no more genocides are ever committed, the international community must determine the main causes behind the previous ones, identify the primary signs and ensure justice, she added.