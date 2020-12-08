Police and traders clash at Fulbaria market as DSCC starts eviction drive

The protesting traders of Fulbaria Super Market-2 began throwing bricks at a bulldozer of the DSCC as it was ripping through the shops around 1:30pm on Tuesday.

The police then appeared on the scene and tear-gassed the crowd to bring the situation under control.

Police said they restored calm to the area.

“The traders obstructed the eviction drive. We used teargas to calm the situation following an instruction from the magistrate,” Bangshal Police Station chief Shahin Fakir told bdnews24.com.

“The situation is now under control. We have pulled down the illegal establishments,” DSCC Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin told bdnews24.com.

He mentioned that shops had been set up illegally outside the original design of the market by occupying spaces for elevators, stairs and toilets.

The notice of eviction was issued three days ago marking 911 illegal shops in the market’s A, B and C blocks: City Plaza, Nagar Plaza and Zaker Plaza. The decision was also announced by loudspeaker.

DSCC’s mobile court went to the market to begin eviction around 11 am on Tuesday but was delayed due to the traders’ protests.

Rafsan Ahmed, one of the shopkeepers, said: “I set up the shop at the expense of Tk 1.5 million. Why would it be broken down?”

Responding to who he paid the money to, Rafsan said, “Nobody took the money individually. The market is controlled by business leaders and city corporation members. I got the space for shop about seven years ago.”

Local Ward Councillor Md Mamun said, “I know nothing about this eviction drive or who took money from the owners. I didn’t receive any complaints about the market either. I do not support the eviction. I’m on the side of the traders. I want them to make a living out of doing legal business.”

After a two-hour wait in the face of the protest, the city corporation authorities began the eviction with the help of law-enforcers, leading to the clashes.