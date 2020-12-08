Bangladesh kept UN out of Rohingya relocation process because of its rigidity
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Dec 2020 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2020 07:40 PM BdST
A “negative campaign, unrealistic conditions and static position” of the United Nations agencies made it impossible for the government to include them in the relocation of the Rohingya refugees to the Bhasan Char island, the foreign ministry has said.
The relocation of the first batch of 1,642 members of Rohingya families to island on Dec 4 followed a decision taken by the “highest level” of the government and was based on the refugees’ “full consent”, the ministry said in a report.
Rohingya refugee Mohammad Jobayer and his family members on the Bhasan Char island after their relocation from Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Reazul Bashar
Most of the relocated Rohingya expressed satisfaction over the environment and facilities at the Bhasan Char, the report said.
The ministry continues to persuade the UN and other international organisations and donor countries to provide the relocated Rohingya with aid.
The UN and human rights groups have been voicing concerns over environmental safety of the refugees since the government planned two years ago to relocate 100,000 Rohingya out of over 1 million from Cox’s Bazar camps considering the social issues.
A Rohingya man speaks to his relatives, who are in Cox’s Bazar refugee camps, over phone after his relocation to the Bhasan Char island. Photo: Reazul Bashar
The parliamentary committee’s Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan said it thinks that “a negative campaign” by the rescued refugees stopped the UN from changing its stance. The committee has recommended sending them to their relatives in Cox’s Bazar camps from the island.
The UN appeared “a bit flexible” on the issue finally, Khan said.
He said the committee wants a “massive” campaign to propagate nationally and internationally the message that the relocated refugees are happy about the condition of the island.
A man sees a doctor at the Bhasan Char healthcare centre. Photo: Reazul Bashar
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, and MPs Md Abdul Majid Khan, Nahim Razzaq and Kazi Nabil Ahmed attended the meeting.
- Police, traders clash at Fulbaria market
- ACC goes to court again to block Khalidi bail
- 4 remanded over Bangabandhu statue vandalism
- Virus fuels fears for trafficking survivors
- 5 die in Tangail crash
- Trouble ahead without unity: Rana Dasgupta
- Dhaka-Siliguri trains from March
- New law to mandate collaborators' list
Most Read
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Bangladesh Bank greenlights Citizen Bank amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to open rail links with India's Siliguri in March
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- War crimes prosecutor Rana Dasgupta calls for united stand against anti-liberation forces
- Captain Akram Ahmed, a Liberation War veteran, dies
- ACC goes to court again to block Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s bail
- Eight dead as bus crushes autorickshaws in Habiganj
- Five die as two trucks collide on Dhaka-Tangail highway