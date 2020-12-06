Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2020 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2020 06:33 PM BdST
The police have detained two students and two teachers of a local madrasa over the vandalism of an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.
Related Stories
The detainees are Abu Bakr and Md Sabuj Islam Nahid, students of Ibne Masud Madrasa at Jugia Poshchimpara in the town, and teachers Al Amin and Yusuf Ali.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal revealed the information to journalists at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday after the police said they identified two vandals from security camera footage.
Students Bakr and Nahid were the men seen vandalising the statue in the footage, said Khandaker Mohiuddin, deputy inspector general of police.
The men, clad in Panjabis and skull caps, could be seen walking towards the under-construction statue before climbing up a ladder and vandalising it around 2am Saturday.
“They used hammers under the cover of the night. They got out of Ibne Masud Madrasa to do this (vandalism),” said the home minister.
The right hand, face and parts of the left hand of the statue at a five-road intersection in Kushtia Municipality were damaged by the miscreants.
The act of vandalism has drawn howls of protests from different groups and organisations after it came to their notice on Saturday morning.
Most Read
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees
- Bangabandhu statue vandalised in Kushtia amid anti-sculpture movement by Islamist groups
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh pro-liberation group to sue Islamists as govt calls for calm over statue issue
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media say
- Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot
- Rapist marries his victim in Bangladesh jail on court nod