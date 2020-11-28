Bangladesh radical Islamist leader threatens to pull down statues

He made the threat at a religious gathering organised by Al Amin Sangstha on the premises of Parboty Government High School in Chattogram’s Hathazari on Friday night.

Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of Hifazat, was supposed to join the three-day programme on the closing day, but he could not due to protests for two days by the affiliates of the ruling Awami League over his past remarks against a statue of independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

“The prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) has said that Bangladesh will be run in line with the Charter of Madinah. If it is true, then nothing can be done against Islam in this country. Inshallah, the prime minister will not let it (setting up statues) happen,” said Babunagari.

“There cannot be any statue in the country if it is run in line with the Charter of Madinah. Is there any statue in Madinah?” he asked.

Babunagari said, “Statues are against Sharia, no matter whose statue it is. I won’t name a party or leader.”

“But I swear by Allah, if someone erects a statue, even of my father, I will be the first person to pull it down. I will pull down statues no matter which party erects them,” he added.

Addressing Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, the Hifazat chief said, “I love Bangabandhu. We respect your father, Bangabandhu. Who killed him? Madrasa students? Alem Olamas (Islamic scholars)? No. Bangabandhu’s own men killed him.”

“I am alerting you (Hasina). The atheists who have possessed you will do harm to you, will kill you. We are not your enemies. We want peace and order in the country,” he said.