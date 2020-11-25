Bangladesh, Dominica sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties

Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative at the UN headquarters in New York, and her Dominica counterpart Ambassador Loreen Ruth Bannis-Roberts signed the agreement on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement will be finalised after the completion of domestic procedures and its ratification by the two countries, the statement added.

"Both countries, under the agreement, will develop a friendly relation on various fields of mutual interests, including political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and humanitarian issues."

Though Dominica is an agriculture-based country, a modern economic structure is forming there following the influx of foreign aids and the duty-free access to the markets of developed countries, including the United States and the European Union.

"There are scopes for the employment of Bangladeshis, as well as, market for readymade garment and other commodities manufactured in Bangladesh,” the statement said.

The agreement will also help the countries strengthening support over various international issues.