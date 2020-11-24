General Waqar-uz-Zaman promoted, made PSO at Armed Forces Division
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2020 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 09:05 PM BdST
The government has promoted Waqar-uz-Zaman, military secretary to the Army Headquarters, to lieutenant general from major general and appointed him the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division.
A high-level official confirmed the promotion and appointment of General Waqar to the crucial post on Tuesday.
His appointment will be effective from Nov 30, when his predecessor Lt Gen Mahfzur Rahman ends his tenure.
Commissioned in 1985, Waqar was appointed military secretary to the Army Headquarters in February 2017.
Prior to that, he had served as the general commanding officer of the 9th Infantry Division.
More stories
- Virus cases top 450,000
- No lockdowns, but new virus restrictions loom
- New state minister set to be sworn in
- Sangbad acting editor Muniruzzaman dies
- Fire erupts at Dhaka slum
- Long wait for ‘smart’ driving licences
- Mercury drops to 10 degrees Celsius in north
- Govt reports 2,419 new virus cases, 28 deaths
Most Read
- Photos of Hasina sewing cloth, fishing at Ganabhaban lake go viral
- Bangladesh plans new pandemic restrictions; no more lockdowns
- Speculations swirl over new state minister for religious affairs
- MP Haji Selim takes back control of land claimed by Agrani Bank
- Bangladesh will get vaccine first when India begins delivery: Salman Rahman
- British Airways seeks Bangladesh clearance to resume Dhaka-London flights after 11 years
- Bangladeshi worker arrested in Singapore for planning armed violence back home
- Fire destroys shanties at Saat Tola slum in Dhaka’s Mohakhali
- Trump finally gives the green light to proceed with Biden transition
- Teen who left UK to join IS should not be allowed back, Supreme Court told