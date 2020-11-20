Dhaka police arrest morgue worker on charges of necrophilia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 01:21 PM BdST
Police have arrested a morgue worker on charges of having sex with corpses at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.
The 20-year-old man has been identified as Munna Vagat, a nephew of Jatan Kumar Lal, a mortician of the hospital. Munna was working as an assistant to Jatan Lal over the last two years, according to the police.
The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Munna on Thursday after allegations of having sex with dead women surfaced against him.
“The man was arrested after police found evidence,” said CID's Assistant Superintendent of Police Jisan Ul Haque.
Sexual intercourse with corpses, or necrophilia, is a “serious and disgusting crime”.
More stories
- Outrage as DU faculty calls MBA entry test
- Rape accused marries victim in jail
- Man jailed for life over rape of DU student
- Psychiatrists to continue strike
- 8 farm workers die in Chapainawabganj crash
- ACC director accused of misconduct
- Govt allows schools, colleges to take only tuition fees
- Power partially back on in Sylhet
Most Read
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- Court jails man for life over rape of Dhaka University student
- Science, arts, business streams to go as Bangladesh revamps secondary education curriculum
- DU business studies faculty arranges evening MBA admission test amid pandemic
- Bangladesh gears up to launch its first metrorail on golden jubilee of independence
- Bangladesh rape accused marries his victim in jail
- BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul enters quarantine after family member contracts virus
- The coronavirus is airborne indoors. But we’re still scrubbing surfaces
- Trump faces likely setback in Georgia recount, drops Michigan lawsuit
- Activists raise eyebrows as parts of Bangabandhu’s speech go missing from audio