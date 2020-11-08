Bangladesh records 1,474 new virus cases, another 18 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Nov 2020 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2020 03:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,474 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 420,238.
The death toll climbed to 6,067 after 18 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to government data.
Another 1,577 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 338,146.
Globally, more than 49.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,245,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 1,474 cases
- Medical students occupy Shahbagh
- MP contracts COVID-19 again
- Key suspect in Burimari lynching arrested
- Daily tally: 1,289 virus cases, 13 deaths
- Fund crunch weighs on Rohingya response
- Hasina seeks free vaccine for poor nations
- Padma Bridge gets its 36th span
Most Read
- Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens
- Biden wins presidency, ending four tumultuous years under Trump
- LIVE: Joe Biden defeats Trump to become the next president of the United States
- President-elect Biden says it’s ‘time to heal’ a deeply divided nation
- Bangladesh MP tests positive for COVID-19 six months after first infection
- Police disperse medical students from Shahbagh after hours of protests
- Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
- Citizen Trump will face legal woes
- Bangladesh PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory
- Bangladesh cable operators take Star Group channels off air