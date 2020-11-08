Bangladesh records 1,474 new virus cases, another 18 die

The death toll climbed to 6,067 after 18 more fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to government data.

Another 1,577 patients recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 338,146.

Globally, more than 49.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,245,761​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.