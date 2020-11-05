Bangladesh signs deal to buy 30mn doses of promising coronavirus vaccine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2020 02:28 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government has signed a deal with two organisations to buy 30 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca.
The officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and the Serum Institute of India signed a memorandum of understanding in Dhaka on Thursday.
Health Minister Zahed Maleque, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami and Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Nazmul Hassan Papon were present on the occasion.
“We’ll be able to vaccinate 15 million people -- each requiring two doses. The second shot will be given 28 days apart,” Maleque said.
“They’ll be able to send five million doses of vaccine a month. According to the contract, an approval from the World Health Organisation is required.”
Beximco Pharma facilitated the connection between the Bangladesh government and the Serum Institute of India, said Papon.
British drugmaker AstraZeneca expects data from late-stage trials of the vaccine later this year.
The company has taken on the development of Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine, scoring billions in funding and signing multiple deals to supply over three billion doses to countries around the world.
Data in October showed the vaccine produces an immune response in both old and young adults. AstraZeneca is expected to publish eagerly awaited late-stage clinical trial data in the coming weeks.
Expectations are that Britain could start rolling out a successful vaccine in late December or early 2021.
