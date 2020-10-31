Hasina calls for collective push to end poverty in Bangladesh

She made the remarks on Saturday while inaugurating a programme whereby, 80 secretaries built homes for 160 homeless and landless families out of their own pockets.

People who are well-off could assist the underprivileged families around them by arranging some work for them or build shelters for those who don't have a roof over their heads, said Hasina.

"We can't just think about our own needs while the people of our country, our neighbours are suffering -- this is not humanity."

The prime minister urged everyone to take collective initiatives to lift people out of poverty and said, “You can do something for the development of the schools that you studied in. Collaborate with as many people as you can in your village. If we all work together, there won't be any poverty in this country.”

The government has pledged to eliminate homelessness in the country to mark Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Hasina thanked the secretaries for their contribution towards this goal.

"The Father of the Nation would always remind government officials that the people in the rural areas provide everything you enjoy. They make a living through hard work. You must do something for them," said Hasina.

“The main goal in Bangabandhu's life was to put smiles on the faces of those who were sad. I think the greatest joy I can get is to see a sad person smile after getting a home.”

According to the prime minister's office, the government has made a list of 293,361 homeless families and another 592,261 households without land. The government will build new homes for them at a cost of Tk 180 billion.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, the government has allocated Tk 100 billion to move about 60,000 families into new homes.

Public representatives, government officials along with NGOs and private citizens have also pledged to build a total of 6,222 houses with their own funds.