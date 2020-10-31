Bangladesh opens probe into mob lynching of ‘mentally ill’ man accused of blasphemy

Additional District Magistrate TMA Momin is leading a three-strong committee of Md Rabiul Islam, additional superintendent of police in the district, and Patgram Upazila Executive Officer Kamrun Nahar.

They have three days to wrap up the inquiry and submit a report, said Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner Md Abu Zafor.

The victim has been identified as Abu Yunus Md Shahidunnabi Jewel, a resident of Rangpur city’s Shalbon Mistripara.

The father of a son and a daughter, he was forced to retire as the librarian of Rangpur Cantonment Public School and College in September last year, said his brother-in-law Milon Haque Talukder.

“My (brother-in-law) was an honest and pious man. Those who orchestrated his killing must be brought to justice following proper investigation,” Milon demanded.

One ‘Saju’ said his friend Jewel had been being treated for mental illness by a doctor at the Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

Sultan Zubayer Abbas of Rangpur’s Munshipara, who was also injured in the mob beating, was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Sumon Kumar Mohanta, the OC of Patgram Police Station, rescued Abbas and fled the Burimari Union Parishad office through the rooftop, locals said.

UP Member Hafizul Islam took the victims to the office to save them from the mob on Thursday evening.

The mob stormed the office and dragged Jewel out before beating and burning him to death on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway near Burimari Land Port.

They also torched the office and Jewel’s motorcycle.

“We’ve decided to take action after watching videos of the incident,” said UP Chairman Abu Sayeed Newaz Nishat.

Citing locals, OC Mohanta said the victim angered the Muslims at a mosque allegedly by showing disrespect to the Quran.

Additional SP Rabiul said the police did arrive at the scene but could not take control of the situation.

As many as 10 policemen were injured, he said and added that an investigation was

ongoing while they were preparing to start a case.

They have recovered the charred remains of Jewel, Rabiul said.