Haji Selim's son Irfan, bodyguard jailed for a year
Kamal Hossain Talukder, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2020 07:27 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2020 07:28 PM BdST
A Rapid Action Battalion mobile court has sentenced Irfan Selim, son of MP Haji Selim, and his bodyguard Mohammed Jahid to a year in jail for the unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and liquor.
Related Stories
The punishment was handed down after their arrests during a raid on Haji Selim's home in Old Dhaka's Soarighat on Monday.
The pair have also been charged in two cases under the firearms and narcotics law, according to RAB spokesperson Ashik Billah.
It came after a naval officer accused Irfan and his associates of assaulting him in a case filed with the Dhanmondi police.
"The firearms are unlicensed. The walkie-talkies are illegal as well since only law enforcers are allowed to use these black wireless devices," RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam said after the raid.
Earlier, RAB took Irfan into custody after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan started a case at Dhanmondi Police Station against seven people.
The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi on Oct 24.
Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit.
As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.
- Virus cases top 400,000
- RAB detains Irfan Selim
- Naval officer sues Haji Selim's son for assaults
- Army chief Gen Aziz has no social media account: ISPR
- Sisters 'barred from entering' late father’s house
- No mask, no service
- Rajshahi's virus-themed Durga Puja celebrations
- Daily tally: 23 virus deaths, 1,308 cases
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut illegal, fake mobile phones from 2021
- MP Haji Selim’s son Irfan detained by RAB over assault of naval officer
- Padma Bridge gets its 34th span, 5.1km now visible
- Naval officer sues MP Haji Selim's son for assaults
- Ferdous Wahid’s nieces allegedly barred from entering their late father’s house
- Kuwait retail co-ops remove French products over Prophet cartoon
- Police arrest poet, filmmaker Tokon Thaakoor
- Army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed has no social media account: ISPR
- Bangladesh bars service provisions for people without masks in all workplaces
- Trump had one last story to sell. The Wall Street Journal wouldn’t buy it