Haji Selim's son Irfan, bodyguard jailed for a year

The punishment was handed down after their arrests during a raid on Haji Selim's home in Old Dhaka's Soarighat on Monday.

The pair have also been charged in two cases under the firearms and narcotics law, according to RAB spokesperson Ashik Billah.

It came after a naval officer accused Irfan and his associates of assaulting him in a case filed with the Dhanmondi police.

RAB subsequently launched a raid on Irfan's home in his father's nine-storey residential building in Soarighat's Devdas Lane. They seized a pistol, an airgun, bottles of liquor, 37 walkie-talkies and a handcuff during the raid.

"The firearms are unlicensed. The walkie-talkies are illegal as well since only law enforcers are allowed to use these black wireless devices," RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam said after the raid.

Earlier, RAB took Irfan into custody after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan started a case at Dhanmondi Police Station against seven people.

The incident occurred near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi on Oct 24.

Wasif, who alleged that he and his wife received death threats, was travelling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind, according to case details.

Wasif subsequently managed to regain control of his vehicle after the hit.

As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car started verbally abusing and beating him.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after revealing his identity to the attackers.