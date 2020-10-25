Padma Bridge gets its 34th span, 5.1km now visible
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2020 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2020 01:10 PM BdST
Two more spans have been installed on the Padma Bridge in the space of six days, making a 5.1-km stretch of the main structure visible.
The 34th span of the 'dream bridge' was laid down on pier Nos. 7 and 8 at the Mawa end of the structure on Sunday. The 6.15-kilometre long double-layered bridge will have a total of 41 spans, each 150 metres long.
However, the lack of daylight by the time the span reached the piers meant it could not be installed a day earlier, he said.
Meanwhile, the 35th span is to be installed on the banks of the Padma River in Mawa on Oct 30. The six remaining spans are expected to set up by December this year.
The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), a Chinese contractor, while Sino Hydro Corporation, another Chinese company, is working on river management.
The multi-purpose Padma bridge is expected to open in 2021.
