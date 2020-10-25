Bangladesh bars service provisions for people without masks in all workplaces

Offices will not provide services to people without masks, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

After a meeting on Sunday, he said “massive instructions” were given taking into account the possibility of a more potent second wave of the outbreak at the onset of winter.

“The No. 1 instruction is - no mask, no service. Next up, wearing mask has been made compulsory everywhere - all organisations, markets, shopping malls, educational institutions, social and religious gatherings,” he said.

The deputy commissioners of the districts have been asked to put large posters outside all offices saying - ‘No one can enter without mask’.

Asked how authorities would ensure the use of masks at private organisations, Anwarul said, “Inspections will be carried out.”

“[No one] will be allowed to even enter, we gave instructions… We discussed different procedures with [private organisations] and they, too, will adopt the measure.”

Towards the end of July, the government mandated the use of masks everywhere outside home. And although COVID-19 is causing death everyday, the general people still resort to petty excuses to roam around without it.

The cabinet was updated about steps taken by the health and family welfare ministry to combat Covid-19 at a virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The cabinet secretary said, “The Islamic Foundation were instructed to announce the obligation twice a day after prayers to put on masks. We also spoke to Alem-Olamas and they, too, have started doing it.”

“The patients faced trouble receiving treatment during the [start of the] outbreak. Now the second wave is coming -- by the mercy of Allah, that will no longer be a problem now. There is a treatment protocol now. The panic is now no longer there… The doctors and staff are not too scared either.”

Anwarul also said the hospitals have been asked to make separate treatment arrangements for coronavirus patients and the non-coronavirus ones. Dhaka Medical College and Hospital has already adopted this measure.

Although different establishments have cautionary measures in place, the streets and public transports are flooded with people indifferent towards the health directives.

The cabinet secretary said he would sit with road, shipping and railways secretaries to ‘work out’ a solution to the issue in a couple of days .

According to the health ministry, Bangladesh carries out coronavirus testing in 93 centres. As many as 50 of those are private.

The cabinet secretary pointed out that the appointment of 2,000 doctors and 4,000 nurses on the prime minister’s orders helped the health authorities tackle the outbreak.

The health directorate also appointed 2,654 technicians and assistants through outsourcing.

Apart from those, another 5,100 physicians and 1,700 nurses were oriented on coronavirus management and infection prevention and control by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

“The [health ministry] has taken steps to collect vaccine… Government and private organisations are moving over where potential vaccines could be collected. Hopefully, we will be one of the first to get the vaccine.”

On the status of China’s vaccine, Anwarul said they were ‘still working on it’ and that there was a ‘shortage of funds’. However, he said it was ‘progressing properly’.

The Cabinet Division instructed authorities to enforce law on ensure wearing masks through mobile courts, if necessary.