Eminent jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq dies at 85

Published: 24 Oct 2020 09:57 AM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2020 10:36 AM BdST

Veteran Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq has died in hospital care at the age of 85.

He breathed his last at Dhaka's Ad Din Hospital at 8:30 am Saturday, according to Dr Nahid Yasmin, the hospital's director general.

Barrister Rafique was admitted to the hospital with urine infection and old-age complications.

He was later placed on life support as his condition deteriorated.

Barrister Rafique began his career as a lawyer in the Calcutta High Court in 1960. He was made attorney general of Bangladesh in 1990.

He played a significant role as a lawyer during the military-controlled caretaker government, fighting cases for Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and many other politicians.

 

