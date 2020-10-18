Bidyanondo prepares to spread winter warmth among poor
Asif Mahmud Ove,
bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2020 01:30 PM BdSTUpdated: 18 Oct 2020 01:30 PM BdST
Bidyanondo Foundation has taken an initiative to distribute 10,000 blankets among the helpless and the poor people across Bangladesh during winter. The entire cost of producing these blankets will be borne by the organisation itself.
Bidyanondo has made preparations to distribute 10,000 blankets during the winter, said Zakir Hossain Pavel, a member of the executive council of the foundation.
The foundation will distribute 7,000 blankets among the poor, helpless and disadvantaged people in the coastal and char areas, in collaboration with the Coast Guard and the Navy. Additionally, 10,000 socks will be handed out to children and teenagers in the char areas with the help of the Coast Guard.
Out of the 10,000 blankets, the Coast Guard and the Navy will distribute 3,500 each. The rest will be handed out by Bidyanondo’s volunteers.
Volunteer Tahmina Akhter said 1,500 blankets have been handed over to the Coast Guard in two phases in October.
Basanti Garments, another project of Bidyanondo Foundation, is handling the production of blankets.
To reduce costs, Basanti Garments bought rolls of fabric at wholesale prices from Narayanganj.
The workers of Basanti Garments started making blankets from the beginning of October. Ten people work in the factory from 8 am to 5 pm every day. The factory can produce about 250 blankets per day.
Labels are put on each and every blanket to raise awareness about the violence against women across the country.