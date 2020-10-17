Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud contracts coronavirus

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2020 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 11:32 AM BdST

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

He checked into Dhaka’s Square Hospital with high temperature on Friday night.

“I received a positive test result (for COVID-19) last night. I was admitted to the hospital with a fever. I don’t have the fever now. I’m doing well,” Mahmud told bdnews24.com.

The minister has been working almost every day at the secretariat since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

The virus has infected 386,086 people and killed 5,623 others in the country so far.

