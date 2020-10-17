Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud contracts coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Oct 2020 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2020 11:32 AM BdST
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has been hospitalised after testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection.
He checked into Dhaka’s Square Hospital with high temperature on Friday night.
“I received a positive test result (for COVID-19) last night. I was admitted to the hospital with a fever. I don’t have the fever now. I’m doing well,” Mahmud told bdnews24.com.
The minister has been working almost every day at the secretariat since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.
The virus has infected 386,086 people and killed 5,623 others in the country so far.
More stories
- 4 die as Jashore train rams car
- ‘Dead’ newborn moves before burial
- 39,000 yaba pills found in Saudi-bound flight
- Work for 'hunger-free' world: Hasina
- 'Long march' to Noakhali against rape, sexual violence
- Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs
- Masud Bin Momen promoted to senior secretary
- Bangladeshis struggle to return to work abroad
Most Read
- Boycott 'Prothom Alo': Joy
- US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar
- Bangladesh climbs 13 places on Global Hunger Index
- Dhaka-5 polls: EC issues 3-day ban on motorcycles
- Customs seizes 39,000 yaba pills from Saudi Arabia-bound garments consignment in Dhaka
- Four die as train crushes into car at level crossing in Jashore
- Bangladesh Army promotes officer in coma for seven years
- Senior jurist Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq hospitalised after falling ill
- French police shoot dead man who slit teacher's throat
- Row breaks out over WHO trial casting doubt on remdesivir as COVID-19 drug