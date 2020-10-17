Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud contracts coronavirus

He checked into Dhaka’s Square Hospital with high temperature on Friday night.

“I received a positive test result (for COVID-19) last night. I was admitted to the hospital with a fever. I don’t have the fever now. I’m doing well,” Mahmud told bdnews24.com.

The minister has been working almost every day at the secretariat since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

The virus has infected 386,086 people and killed 5,623 others in the country so far.