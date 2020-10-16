US criticises countries providing military, political support to Myanmar

There are countries directly supportive of Myanmar who have been totally tight-lipped about the deportation of the Rohingya, he told reporters in Dhaka on Thursday. But he would not name those countries.

“If any criticism should take place, I place criticism on those who continue provisions of military assistance and other political support without ever raising a concern about the fate of the refugees,” the US diplomat said.

“I think there is rightfully an expectation here in Bangladesh that other countries play a role and take a responsibility to share the burden of this crisis,” he added.

Biegun spoke to the reporters after attending an event at the Kurmitola General Hospital where the US discussed the handover of ventilators and gas analysers to Bangladesh as part of its support to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, he discussed the Rohingya issue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban. He told the prime minister that the US wants a permanent solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis and will continue supporting Bangladesh on the issue.

He also called on the international community to redouble their efforts to end the crisis.

“I want to emphasise that this requires a regional and global response where all countries need to work together shoulder to shoulder,” Biegun said at a press briefing following his meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

“It is not simply the responsibility of the government of Bangladesh, but a global priority.”

“Every major country in the Indo-Pacific should be equally outspoken to ensure the Myanmar government takes the necessary steps to ease the crisis,” he said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun hold a joint media briefing at State Guesthouse Padma, Oct 15, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Efforts to send back around 1 million Rohingya refugees have failed twice after the exodus triggered by a brutal crackdown by the Myanmar military in 2017 following decades of persecution.

International organisations say the situation in Myanmar is still dangerous for the Rohingya, who are denied citizenship by Myanmar, while the military continues crackdown on other ethnic groups seeking more autonomy.

The Rohingya are also refusing to go back unless their security and basic citizen rights such as medical care and education are ensured by Myanmar.

BANGLADESH IMPORTANT IN THE REGION

Asked about increasing focus of the US on the region, Biegun said he had discussed Indo-Pacific Strategy with Bangladesh officials, although in the larger sense of a broad set of opportunities.

An open Indo-Pacific region will be “enormously” beneficial to Bangladesh as well as to its neighbours, and to the US.

“But this is not simply a security relationship we are looking forward to, it’s an economic relationship, it’s democratisation across the Indo-Pacific; and willingness of countries to work towards peaceful outcomes in the region,” Biegun said.

“Unfortunately we are facing other challenges in the Indo-Pacific. I would not deny there are security concerns that affect and concern many of us who are Pacific nations or in the Indo-Pacific.

"I don’t need pointing out anybody here. The challenges in the Himalayas right now on the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan valley… but also there is severe tension in the Sea of Japan;… there is tension in Taiwan; there is increasing oppression in Hong Kong, in Xinjiang, in Tibet,” he said.

“There is increasing economic hostility being directed at the people of Australia. There are many numbers of challenges and tension in the region that have alarmed the US and many other countries in the Indo-Pacific,” the US deputy secretary said.

He described the Indo-Pacific Strategy as a vision for peace and stability in the region.

“It’s not directed to any particular country and there is an important role Bangladesh can play in the strategy.” Besides development, the strategy will be beneficial to Bangladesh’s “sovereignty and economy” as well, Biegun said.

“Bangladesh does have a very important role to play. I hope the visit is just the latest testament to the importance the US sees in this relationship, a relationship that has long been important for the US as well,” he added.