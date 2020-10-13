Writer Rashid Haider dies at 80

Haider breathed his last on Tuesday at his daughter Shaonti's residence, his son-in-law Ishtiak Azad told bdnews24.com.

Haider joined Bangla Academy in 1972 and retired in 1999 as its director. Later, he served as the executive director of Kabi Nazrul Institute.

"He died from old-age complications. He had suffered a stroke in February and lost his mobility," said Azad.

Haider will be buried at the Azimpur graveyard after the Zohr prayers on Tuesday.

Haider was born in Pabna in 1941. In his early life, Haider began working for the popular magazine Chitrali in 1961.

Besides Chitrali, he started working as the assistant editor at Parikram magazine, part of Pakistan Writers Guild in 1968.

Later he left Chitrali and joined National Book Centre of Pakistan as a research assistant.

Haider’s best works include 1971. He also edited Smriti 1971, a collection of memoirs of the people who lost their loved ones in the Liberation War.

His works of fiction include Nankur Bodhi, Asomo Brikkho, Khachai, Ondho Kothamala, Uttarkal, Noshto Josnay E Kon Aranya, Brihannala O Onnano Golpo and Purbapor.

He published more than 70 books.

The writer had also hit the stage as an actor in Bhrantibilash directed by Munier Chowdhury in 1964.

Haider left behind wife Anisa Akhter and their two daughters.