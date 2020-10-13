Death for rape will prevent ‘brutality’, says Hasina

The law has been amended as an ‘emergency step’ amid protests against sexual violence.

Hasina spoke at the inauguration of International Disaster Prevention Day on Tuesday and said the government will have to confront man-made disasters as well.

Hasina hit out at the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing them of launching ‘arson attacks’ on people during their movement.

“They killed people by setting them on fire. We have faced that. Besides, we were able to control acid violence by amending the law,” she said adding the Prevention of Oppression Against Women and Children Act has been amended under similar circumstances.

“A man when he is a rapist turns into an animal. They become so brutal; that is why women suffer so much these days. Hence we amended the law.”

“Besides the life-term imprisonment, we have elevated the maximum punishment for rape to death and approved it in the cabinet. As the parliament is not in session right now, we’re issuing an ordinance.”

Different organisations have been protesting at Dhaka’s Shahbagh square and other parts of the country for nearly a week over sexual assaults on a woman in Noakhali and the rape of another woman in Sylhet’s MC College.

The maximum punishment under the previous law in rape cases was life imprisonment.

President Md Abdul Hamid issued an ordinance on Tuesday, opening a path to capital punishment in rape cases.

The criminals will be deterred by capital punishment and it will help curb the crime, according to ministers.

“We confront any problem that comes up and try to resolve it. This is the goal we’re trying to achieve,” Hasina said.