AM Amin Uddin appointed Bangladesh’s Attorney General
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Oct 2020 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 07:51 PM BdST
The government has named AM Amin Uddin, the president of Supreme Court Bar Association, as the successor to late Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.
President Md Abdul Hamid made the appointment on Thursday, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement.
The post fell vacant when Alam, the longest-serving chief legal officer of the state, died on Sept 27 at the age of 71 after suffering from COVID-19 illness.
