Home > Bangladesh

AM Amin Uddin appointed Bangladesh’s Attorney General

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Oct 2020 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2020 07:51 PM BdST

The government has named AM Amin Uddin, the president of Supreme Court Bar Association, as the successor to late Attorney General Mahbubey Alam.

President Md Abdul Hamid made the appointment on Thursday, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement.

The post fell vacant when Alam, the longest-serving chief legal officer of the state, died on Sept 27 at the age of 71 after suffering from COVID-19 illness.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories