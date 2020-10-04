Time has come to cleanse judiciary of corruption: High Court

The panel of Justice Ashraful Kamal and Razik-Al-Jalil made the observation in the verdict describing a settlement court’s judgement on a high-priced abandoned property as “founded on imaginary facts, forgery and fraud”.

Dhaka’s First Court of Settlement passed the ruling in 1995, ordering the government to drop the property, a 16.5 katha or nearly 12,000 square feet piece of land in Kakrail, from the list of abandoned properties.

The Court of Settlement while passing the “impugned” judgment and order “miserably” failed to apply its judicial mind to appreciate the relevant law, the housing and public works ministry said in a writ petition challenging the judgment at the High Court in 2019.

The Court of Settlement arrived at a “wrong finding” for exclusion of the property from the list of abandoned properties on relying upon only the documents of title although the Court of Settlement cannot decide title, it added.

After hearing the petition, the High Court had issued a set of rule asking why the settlement court’s judgment “should not be declared to have been passed without lawful authority and is of no legal effect and/or such other or further order or orders passed as to this Court may seem fit and proper”.

The High Court bench on Dec 11 last year declared the rule absolute and issued the verdict in favour of the ministry. It published the full verdict last Thursday,

The Bangladesh Abandoned Property (Control, Management and Disposal) Order 1972 (President Order No. 16 of 1972) states: “Whereas it is expedient to make provisions for the control, management and disposal of certain property abandoned by certain persons who are not present in Bangladesh or whose whereabouts are not known or who have ceased to occupy or supervise or manage in person their property, or who are enemy aliens.”

Four people – AKM Ashraf Uddin, Lutfunnesa Rahman, AKM Idris Hossain Talukder and Idris’s wife Jamila Khatun – filed a petition at the settlement court in 1988 claiming that they own the houses on the land in Kakrail.

They said they had bought the land from another person named Tararam Jaysuryia, who had inherited the property from his foster mother, Amonia Tanti, a widow.

The four “buyers” of the land, however, could not present any paper, such as utility bill, to support their claim that Tararam had been the owner of the property and present in person during the listing of the land as an abandoned property.

The settlement court, however, passed the judgment in favour of the “buyers”.

The High Court said in the verdict it found that the person, Tararam, does not actually exist and the “buyers” used an imaginary adopted son of the widow to legalise their fraudulent scheme to grab the abandoned land, a public property worth Tk 10 billion.

“The First Court of Settlement led by Musa Khaled handed a Tk 10 billion public property to people who are frauds and local collaborators of the Pakistani Army without any witness and evidence,” the High Court said.

If a person returns after years and claims an abandoned property to be his or her own, it should be assumed that they had defected to Pakistan, the High Court explained.

The judiciary is the last resort of the people. When it sells a verdict through corruption, the people have nowhere else to go. They get angry and seek an alternative, and that is when they turn to goons, terrorists and mafia leaders and seek justice, it said.

A judiciary free of corruption is one of the conditions of the rule of law. The rule of law is unimaginable without a corruption-free judiciary. When the judiciary fails, the people are forced to seek an alternative, which is unimaginable. Therefore, the time has come to root out corruption from the judiciary by reforming it from the core, and establish it as a reliable, trustworthy and ideal institution, it added.

The High Court judges also criticised the media for not reporting on corruption in the judiciary.

“Our society, intellectuals, newspapers, and electronic media have written many reports and articles on the freedom of judiciary. But there has been no specific report, write-up or research on how to throw out corrupt judges (including those of the lower and the High Court), the verdict said.

“The first thing that should be done to keep the judges away from corruption is to identify the corrupt ones and then throw them out swiftly,” it added.