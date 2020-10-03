Ex-major’s murder puts the breaks on Bangladesh’s unbridled extra-judicial killings

Finally, after the 184th death of a former army officer at a police checkpoint in Cox’s Bazar on Jul 31 night, only one suspect was killed in ‘crossfire’ during an anti-drug drive by the police in Sylhet on Aug 2.

Former major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was among 47 people killed by the law enforcement in July, the highest in a month this year.

The death toll ranged between 21 and 27 in the previous six months, except 15 in April when the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus was enforced strictly, according to legal rights group Ain O Salish Kendra or ASK.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. He had gone into early retirement to pursue his interests. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed had visited Cox’s Bazar after Sinha’s death.

They also appeared at a rare joint press conference as the incident raised eyebrows.

As many as seven policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, have been arrested in a case over the murder of Sinha.

The government, in an unprecedented move, transferred all 1,347 policemen from Cox’s Bazar recently.

Shahidul Haque, a former inspector general of police, believes that the government action after Sinha’s killing has made the law enforcement realise that “crossfire” is not a good idea after all as no one came to the rescue of the policemen who faced the action.

“No one wants this gunfight after the Cox’s Bazar incident. I think even the government doesn’t want it anymore. It’s natural for the police to stop crossfire after all sorts of negative perceptions about them emerge,” he said.

“Many big wigs had encouraged us to kill (suspects) in crossfire as they had seen no reason behind keeping them (suspects) alive. But no one stands by the police when they are in danger,” the former IGP told bdnews24.com.

“We do not favour crossfire either, but it is within the law enforcers’ rights to defend themselves when they come under attack. However, the law-enforcing agencies appear to have realised that the so-called crossfires shouldn’t occur,” he added.

Shahidul also said “gunfights” will not be able to put an end to the drug menace.

Such deaths of suspects, especially in drives against militancy and drug peddling, have continued in Bangladesh for years.

Facing criticism from local and international rights groups over the extrajudicial killings, the law-enforcing agencies have always come up with the same old story that they only open fire when they come under attack.

In the two months after the killing of the suspect in Sylhet following Sinha’s murder, the police, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh have seized hundreds of thousands of yaba pills and arrested more than 100 suspects without a single gunfight.

According to ASK, the police killed 90 suspects while 59 died during RAB operations this year.

No incumbent police or BGB official agreed to comment on the issue.

RAB spokesman Ashiq Billah said the force always condemns extrajudicial killings.

“We’ve specifically said that gunfights take place in certain circumstances,” he said.

Asked why there was no killing in gunfight in past two months, he said: “Gunfights take place only when the RAB comes under attack during risky operations.”