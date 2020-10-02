Bangladeshi women peacekeepers to guard Mancuso airport in Congo

Female policewomen of BANFPU-1, Rotation-14 peacekeepers are guarding the airport, about 8,500 kilometres away from Bangladesh, the police announced in a statement on Friday.

“In addition to Bangladesh, we have been performing our duties in foreign countries as well under the United Nations with great pride and dignity. It’s a big challenge for us to ensure the security of this Congolese airport,” Rotation Commander Merina Akter said.

The expedition of the female police peacekeepers in conflict-ridden countries outside Bangladesh has also rekindled the hopes of the Congolese people, the statement added.