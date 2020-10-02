Bangladeshi women peacekeepers to guard Mancuso airport in Congo
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2020 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 04:39 PM BdST
Bangladeshi women peacekeepers have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring security at Mancuso airport in DR Congo as part of a UN Peacemaking Mission.
The expedition of the female police peacekeepers in conflict-ridden countries outside Bangladesh has also rekindled the hopes of the Congolese people, the statement added.
