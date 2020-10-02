Home > Bangladesh

Bangladeshi women peacekeepers to guard Mancuso airport in Congo

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2020 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 04:39 PM BdST

Bangladeshi women peacekeepers have been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring security at Mancuso airport in DR Congo as part of a UN Peacemaking Mission.

Female policewomen of BANFPU-1, Rotation-14 peacekeepers are guarding the airport, about 8,500 kilometres away from Bangladesh, the police announced in a statement on Friday.

“In addition to Bangladesh, we have been performing our duties in foreign countries as well under the United Nations with great pride and dignity. It’s a big challenge for us to ensure the security of this Congolese airport,” Rotation Commander Merina Akter said.

The expedition of the female police peacekeepers in conflict-ridden countries outside Bangladesh has also rekindled the hopes of the Congolese people, the statement added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories