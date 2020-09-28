Attorney General Mahbubey Alam to be laid to rest in Mirpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 11:47 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 11:47 AM BdST
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur, following a funeral prayer at the Supreme Court premises.
His coffin will be brought to the Supreme Court, his place of work for 45 years, on Monday, Alam’s family said.
Former colleagues and people from different spheres will pay their last tribute to the longest-serving chief legal officer of the state, who was also the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The attorney general will be taken to the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur at 12 pm.
He breathed his last in intensive care at the Combined Military Hospital on Sunday at the age of 71 after suffering from the COVID-19 illness. Alam is survived by his artist wife Binota Mahbub, journalist son Sumon, and lawyer daughter Shishir Kona.
He was hospitalised with a high temperature on Sept 4 and later tested positive for COVID-19 and remained in hospital care ever since.
File Photo
Alam began practising law in 1975. He had been the attorney general of the country since 2009.
As the state’s chief legal officer, he played an immensely significant role in ensuring the trial of the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
He also played a key role in a number of crucial cases, including those involving the Fifth, Seventh, 13th and 16th Amendment to the constitution.
He was involved in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case.
Alam worked as the state’s chief counsel in the case over the killings during the BDR mutiny.
Born in Munshiganj’s Louhajang on Feb 17, 1949, he graduated in political science from Dhaka University in 1968.
He received a degree in public administration the next year and completed LLB in 1972.
He had been involved in leftist politics as a student and later worked as a vice-president of Bangladesh Youth Union.
When the Communist Party of Bangladesh split following the fall of the Soviet Union, Alam quit politics and devoted his time as a lawyer.
He was listed as a lawyer on Bangladesh Bar Council and became a member of Dhaka Bar Association in 1973.
File Photo
He was elected the general secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association in 1993-94 and worked as an additional attorney general for three years from 1998.
He had been the president of the SCBA before the 2007-’08 emergency.
Many top lawyers backed off when Hasina was arrested during the military-controlled government, but Alam stood firm.
That was the apparent reason behind Hasina choosing him as attorney general in January, 2009 after the Awami League returned to power.
Alam had sought to become the party’s candidate for a Munshiganj seat during the last parliamentary election, but Hasina insisted he continued as attorney general.
- Deadline trouble for Saudi-bound workers
- Attorney general 'critically ill'
- O and A Level exams to go ahead
- Govt reports 1,275 new virus cases, 32 deaths
- Lawyer suspended over 'disparaging remarks' on judiciary
- Papia arms case verdict on Oct 12
- Key suspect arrested in MC College rape
- DMP to fire 26 policemen after dope tests
Most Read
- Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh’s longest-serving attorney general, dies aged 71
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Police arrest two suspects in Sylhet MC College rape
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- SC suspends lawyer Yunus Ali for ‘disparaging remarks’ on judiciary, orders BTRC to block Facebook account
- Woman raped during visit to Sylhet’s MC College with husband
- Struck by COVID-19, Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam is in ‘critical’ condition
- Music composer Emon arrested in a case filed by wife
- As pandemic rages, Bangladesh Secretariat's lax approach to workplace safety comes into focus
- Fighting flares between Azerbaijan and Armenia