Biman to run special flights to Saudi Arabia as migrant workers protest for tickets

The flights will carry expatriates who had booked return tickets to Jeddah and Riyadh for Mar 16 and 17.

Biman on Wednesday asked them to contact its sales office on Thursday to confirm the booking.

Md Mokabbir Hossain, the managing director of Biman, asked the others not to crowd the counters, saying that they will also be informed if the Saudi authorities approve more flights.

All the travellers will require coronavirus test results confirming that they do not have the COVID-19 disease.

Travellers will also need to reach Saudi Arabia within 48 hours from the sample collection.

So, Biman has asked them to give samples in Dhaka to avoid delay.

A group of disgruntled Bangladeshi migrants who work in Saudi Arabia rallied outside the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment in Dhaka's Eskaton on Wednesday.

They demand help from the government to extend their visas and book air tickets.

The protests outside the ministry followed a second day of demonstrations outside the office of Saudia, the national carrier of Saudi Arabia, at the capital’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Kawran Bazar after the airliner indefinitely suspended ticket sales on Wednesday.

The demonstrations brought traffic on the key thoroughfare to a halt for a while.

The protesters also took out a procession from Motijheel, marching past the National Press Club before stationing themselves outside the ministry. They left the street later.