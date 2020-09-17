Bangladesh arrests recruiting agent over death of domestic worker Kulsum in Saudi Arabia

Mokbul was apprehended from the office of his company, MH Trade International, in the capital's Fakirapool during a raid on Thursday, said Polash Kumar Basu, an executive magistrate of the RAB.

He is charged with falsifying 14-year-old Kulsum's age to 26 in her travel documents when she was sent to the Middle-Eastern country.

Kulsum was allegedly tortured to death in a Saudi Arabian hospital on Aug 9. Her body was flown back home on Sept 11.

Kulsum was the daughter of Shahidul Islam from Brahmanbaria's Nurpur village. Her family alleges that Kulsum, who went to Saudi Arabia 18 months ago, was subjected to inhumane torture while she was there.

The family had paid Tk 30,000 to a local agent named Razzak Miah to arrange for Kulsum's passage to Saudi Arabia through MH Trade International.

The RAB-3 arrested another suspect alongside Mokbul during the raid, according to Polash. Legal action will be taken against them once the raid is completed, he said.