Bangladesh arrests recruiting agent over death of domestic worker Kulsum in Saudi Arabia
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 04:43 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mokbul Hossain, the owner of a recruitment agency in Dhaka, in connection with the death of Umme Kulsum, a teenage domestic worker in Saudi Arabia.
Mokbul was apprehended from the office of his company, MH Trade International, in the capital's Fakirapool during a raid on Thursday, said Polash Kumar Basu, an executive magistrate of the RAB.
He is charged with falsifying 14-year-old Kulsum's age to 26 in her travel documents when she was sent to the Middle-Eastern country.
Kulsum was the daughter of Shahidul Islam from Brahmanbaria's Nurpur village. Her family alleges that Kulsum, who went to Saudi Arabia 18 months ago, was subjected to inhumane torture while she was there.
The family had paid Tk 30,000 to a local agent named Razzak Miah to arrange for Kulsum's passage to Saudi Arabia through MH Trade International.
The RAB-3 arrested another suspect alongside Mokbul during the raid, according to Polash. Legal action will be taken against them once the raid is completed, he said.
- Govt reports 1,593 new virus cases, 36 deaths
- PM praises health workers for fighting pandemic
- Mahalaya festivities in pandemic
- Shahed pleads not guilty in arms case
- Daily count: 21 virus deaths, 1,615 cases
- Cox's Bazar SP sent to Rajshahi
- Trial opens for MP Shahid in Kuwait Thursday
- Road crashes kill 459 in August
Most Read
- Bangladesh bolsters efforts to cool runaway onion prices, urges India to lift export ban
- Lack of patients forces Bangladesh to halt COVID-19 services at 12 hospitals
- Former senior secretary Sohrab Hossain to head PSC
- Museum in India celebrating Muslim dynasty gets a Hindu overhaul
- Government transfers Cox's Bazar SP Masud to Rajshahi
- Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain
- MP Shahid stands trial in Kuwait Thursday over human trafficking, money laundering
- An experimental drug protects COVID-19 patients, Eli Lilly claims
- A key embankment weakens as Jamuna River moves west
- UK hands over to India statues stolen from Hindu temple in 1978