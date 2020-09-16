Government transfers Cox's Bazar SP Masud to Rajshahi

Masud has been transferred to Rajshahi, with Md Hasanuzzaman, who previously served as the SP of Jhenaidah, coming in as his replacement.

Sinha was shot dead by the police at a checkpoint on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31.

Cox’s Bazar police later said Sinha ‘obstructed' their search of his vehicle before being fired upon by a duty officer at the check post when he pulled out a gun.

The family have opened a condolence book at the home of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Dhaka's Uttara after his death in police fire at a Cox's Bazar check-point.

They also said they seized drugs from the vehicle and detained a person from the scene and another from the resort Sinha was staying in while filming a travel documentary.

Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous later filed a case against nine policemen over the incident.

Former Teknaf police OC Pradip and a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre Inspector Liakat were suspended. Two other policemen named in the case are still absconding.

But calls for action against the Cox's Bazar's SP had been growing in the wake of the incident, with leaders of RAOWA, an organisation of retired army officers, demanding his withdrawal in the interest of a proper investigation into the killing.