Bangladesh eases domestic air travels in pandemic

“Everything will operate as usual. However, two rows have to be kept empty either in front or back [rows carrying passengers] in the economy class, while one row must be kept vacant in the business class,” AHM Towhid ul Ahsan told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

It is mandatory for those who will sit in the middle to wear faceguards, he said, citing a directive from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Bangladesh banned all most international flights in March. Later, the suspension was lifted to allow air travels on several domestic routes

In a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, the CAAB had instructed airlines to keep a seat beside each passenger empty.

The safety and security of the passengers is of utmost importance to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said Tahera Khondoker, the deputy general manager of the flag carrier. She added that they are following protocols provided by the CAAB to ensure the safety of passengers.

Private flight operators US Bangla Airlines and NOVOAIR have also adopted CAAB directives on seat arrangements.

“We laud this initiative by the civil aviation. This will help reduce the losses the airlines management suffered over the last few months,” said Kamrul Islam, US Bangla spokesperson.

“Four seats have been kept vacant in case a passenger falls ill under these circumstances. Apart from that, face guards, hand gloves and masks are being provided by the airlines,” he added.