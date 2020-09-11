Ex-MP Shahidul’s son 'jumps' to his death in Dhaka’s Kathalbagan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2020 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2020 10:37 PM BdST
Asif Imtiaz Khan, a Supreme Court lawyer and son of former Sirajganj-5 MP Shahidul Islam Khan, has died after falling from the eighth-floor flat of his in-laws in Dhaka’s Kathalbagan.
His in-laws say the 33-year-old died by suicide early Friday morning while his parents have blamed his wife for his death, according to police.
Asif and his wife had an argument over his drinking habit, following which he jumped from the balcony of the flat on Free School Street during Fazr prayers, Kalabagan Police Station OC Paritosh Chandra Sen said, citing Asif’s in-laws.
He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital but the doctors said he had already died.
Police were checking the statement of Asif’s in-laws, said Inspector Thakur Das Malo.
Asif’s parents alleged he died by suicide following torture by his wife, Thakur said.
Asif had often lived in his in-laws’ house. He and his wife had no children.
Dr Sohel Mahmud, the head of DMCH’s forensics department, said it initially appeared Asif died from the fall.
He added the cause of Asif’s death cannot be determined before getting the viscera report.
