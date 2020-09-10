Hungary, Bangladesh agree to enhance cooperation in nuclear energy sector
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Sep 2020 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 11:45 PM BdST
Hungary has agreed to expand its cooperation in the nuclear energy and a few other sectors in Bangladesh in a bid to enhance bilateral ties.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced the development after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka on Thursday.
Hungary will be opening a consulate in Dhaka as part of the efforts to strengthen cooperation in trade and other fields, the minister revealed at a joint media briefing.
"We have agreed to cooperate in various sectors, including the training of nuclear engineers and specialists. As part of this process, 130 students from Bangladesh will be given scholarships to study in Hungary instead of the current 100. The 30 additional students will get scholarships to study nuclear energy."
Highlighting his country's experience with nuclear power, Szijjártó said, “Russia's Rosatom is the main constructor of nuclear power plants in Bangladesh. We have also built reactors using similar structures in Hungary.”
The Hungarian foreign minister said, "Building on our experience of separating the Bangladeshi conjoined twins, we want to expand cooperation in this regard as well."
The third area of cooperation will be water management, according to the minister. "We have agreed to facilitate cooperation between Budapest water company and Dhaka water company," he said.
A consensus had also been reached on overcoming economic and legal issues to bolster trade between the two countries. Hungary's Exim Bank will also lend 210 million euros to expand business-to-business cooperation, said Szijjártó.
The consulate could open in January 2021, according to Momen.
Addressing the Rohingya crisis, Szijjártó said Hungary is closely following the matter.
"Our position is very clear, we have to enhance and improve the circumstances in a way that everyone can have a safe and secure life in his or her home. So it’s not only an issue of migration but of repatriation as well. We have to promote return of displaced citizens (Rohingyas)."
"They (Hungary) have expertise in electronics, nuclear power and medical science," said Momen. "In addition to these, we want to expand cooperation in many other areas, including agribusiness.”
Highlighting Hungary's investments abroad, Momen said, "Hungary has earmarked about $115 billion for foreign investment. They have invested more than $50 billion in some countries."
Szijjártó arrived in Dhaka on a one-day official visit on Thursday. He also met with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi before departing the country in the evening.
