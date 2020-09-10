Bangladesh passes bill to set up new agricultural university

Education Minister Dipu Moni tabled the bill “Habiganj Agricultural University Bill-2020’ and it was passed by voice vote on Thursday.

The move was preceded by the verification of public opinion on the bill.

Dipu Moni placed the bill in parliament on Jun 23, which was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the education ministry for further scrutiny.

The bill stated that in addition to agricultural science, the university will create opportunities for higher education and research in other conventional areas.

The university will comprise four faculties -- Faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Fisheries, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Livestock Science and Faculty of Science and Technology.

In keeping with modern agricultural science and technology, the university aims to draw level with developed countries and provide advanced education in the subject. Higher education and researches will also facilitate innovations of new technology in the area.