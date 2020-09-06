UNO attack case transferred to DB as two suspects placed on remand
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2020 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 02:57 AM BdST
A Dinajpur court has granted the police seven days to grill in custody two suspects in the attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam Hussain.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court of the district passed the remand order on Saturday.
Imam Zafar, an OC of the Detective Branch of police, said the case was transferred to DB and he was investigating it.
The remanded suspects are Nabirul Islam and Santu Chandra Das.
The main suspect, Asadul Haque, was undergoing treatment at a hospital under RAB custody.
The trio broke into Wahida’s house in the wee hours of Sep 3 with an intention to steal valuables, according to Asadul’s statement given to the RAB during initial interrogation.
Bangladesh Administrative Service Association, an organisation of BCS administration cadre officers, has dismissed the claim of Asadul, who was expelled as a member of Jubo League after the arrest.
The association believes it was a planned attack. Some “quarters with vested interests” might have carried out the attack after they failed to persuade her in an illegal scheme, the association said.
- State minister vows action after mosque AC blasts
- Jute-mill workers no closer to getting paid
- Mosque AC blasts: grieving families seek answers
- Attack on Wahida was planned: BASA
- 35 virus deaths, 1,950 cases in a day
- Death toll from mosque AC blasts hits 14
- AG Mahbubey Alam contracts COVID-19
- UNO Wahida’s condition 'improving'
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Dozens of worshippers burnt as six ACs explode in Bangladesh mosque
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 21
- 11 dead after multiple ACs explode in Narayanganj mosque
- What happened at Baitus Salat mosque where explosion burnt worshippers
- Abu Osman Chowdhury, sector commander of Bangladesh Liberation War, dies at 84
- Thousands protest in Pakistan over reprinting of Muhammad cartoons in France
- Bangladesh logs 1,950 new virus cases, deaths rise by 35
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam tests positive for coronavirus
- As COVID-19 vaccine race heats up, Bangladesh keeps its options open