Home > Bangladesh

UNO attack case transferred to DB as two suspects placed on remand

  Dinajpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Sep 2020 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 02:57 AM BdST

A Dinajpur court has granted the police seven days to grill in custody two suspects in the attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam Hussain.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court of the district passed the remand order on Saturday.

Imam Zafar, an OC of the Detective Branch of police, said the case was transferred to DB and he was investigating it.

The remanded suspects are Nabirul Islam and Santu Chandra Das.

The main suspect, Asadul Haque, was undergoing treatment at a hospital under RAB custody.

The trio broke into Wahida’s house in the wee hours of Sep 3 with an intention to steal valuables, according to Asadul’s statement given to the RAB during initial interrogation.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association, an organisation of BCS administration cadre officers, has dismissed the claim of Asadul, who was expelled as a member of Jubo League after the arrest.

The association believes it was a planned attack. Some “quarters with vested interests” might have carried out the attack after they failed to persuade her in an illegal scheme, the association said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.