UNO attack case transferred to DB as two suspects placed on remand

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court of the district passed the remand order on Saturday.

Imam Zafar, an OC of the Detective Branch of police, said the case was transferred to DB and he was investigating it.

The remanded suspects are Nabirul Islam and Santu Chandra Das.

The main suspect, Asadul Haque, was undergoing treatment at a hospital under RAB custody.

The trio broke into Wahida’s house in the wee hours of Sep 3 with an intention to steal valuables, according to Asadul’s statement given to the RAB during initial interrogation.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association, an organisation of BCS administration cadre officers, has dismissed the claim of Asadul, who was expelled as a member of Jubo League after the arrest.

The association believes it was a planned attack. Some “quarters with vested interests” might have carried out the attack after they failed to persuade her in an illegal scheme, the association said.