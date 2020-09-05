Bangladesh opens probes into mosque AC blasts as death toll hits 11

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence, state gas transmission and distribution agency Titas and the district administration of Narayanganj each formed a committee to investigate the explosions.

Eleven people, including a child, died after six air-conditioners exploded during prayers at the Baitul Salat mosque on Friday.

As many as 37 of the victims, all of who have reportedly suffered burns on 30 percent of their bodies, were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, according to the institute's Assistant Director Dr Hussain Imam.

More than 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries in the near-simultaneous explosions.

The authorities also believe gas that accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts.

The air conditioners on the ground floor appeared to have melted after six units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence watered the two-storey Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in the Sadar Upazila’s Pashchimtalla neighbourhood.