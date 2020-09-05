11 dead after multiple ACs explode in Narayanganj mosque

None of the hospitalised after the incident is 'out of danger yet', Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of DMCH's burns unit, told reporters on Saturday.

At least 50 Muslim worshippers sustained burn injuries in the explosions on Friday night.

The authorities also believe gas that accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blast that caused the window glasses, some with the frames, fly onto the street and burnt ceiling fans, electric switchboards and wires.

The explosion took place when the Muslim worshippers were about to end their Isha prayers. Many of them were saying Sunnah (optional) prayers after Fard (compulsory) during the incident, Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zayedul Alam said after the incident.

