Near-fatal attack on UNO was a ‘burglary’, RAB says after arresting three suspects
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Sep 2020 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2020 10:13 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Wahida Khanam Hussain, the UNO of Ghoraghat Upazila in Dinajpur, saying it happened during a ‘burglary’.
The RAB says the trio claimed during initial interrogation that they broke into her home in the wee hours of Thursday with the “intent to steal valuables”.
The arrested suspects are Asadul Haque, 35, Md Nabirul Islam, 35, and Santu Kumar Biswas, 28.
Now the RAB says the investigators could not find his involvement in the attack.
RAB-13 Commander Reza Ahmed Ferdaus detailed the progress in the investigation at a press conference in Rangpur on Friday evening.
According to Asadul, it was an attempted heist, the RAB official said.
He, however, added that more investigation needed to confirm the claim.
Wahida, critically injured in the attack, has been under observation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital after undergoing a surgery on Thursday night.
Wahida’s husband Mesbahul Hussain Regan is the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Pirganj in Rangpur.
Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the attack. He told police that someone broke in through the ventilator shaft of the bathroom at night.
When Wahida noticed it, the assailant struck her in the head with a hammer. He suffered the same fate when he rushed to her aid.
Nothing was taken from the house, said OC Amirul Islam. Police were investigating the incident to see if it was an “attempted robbery” or the attack was linked to any “personal enmity”.
Mahmudul Alam, the deputy commissioner of Dinajpur district, said after visiting Wahida’s house on Thursday that the circumstances indicate it was an attempt on her life.
Wahida’s brother Sheikh Farid has started a case against unnamed assailants at Ghoraghat Police Station over the incident, accusing them of attempted murder.
The RAB arrested key suspect Asadul at Bangla Hili in Dinajpur’s Hakimpur during a shadow investigation into the case on Thursday, Ferdaus said.
The law enforcers arrested Nabirul and Santu on Friday following Asadul’s statement.
The RAB recovered a red T-shirt following Asadul’s statement. Security camera footage showed one of the attackers wore a red T-shirt. Asadul reportedly admitted it was his.
Asadul and Nabirul have a number of cases against them. Nabirul is accused of theft in one of the cases.
Both Nabirul and Santu work as painters.
Citing Asadul, the RAB official said it was Nabirul who planned the “heist”.
Asked whether RAB recovered any stolen goods, Ferdaus said they were not involved in any recovery other than the T-shirt while the Criminal Investigation Department of police collected evidence.
RAB detained six people, including local Jubo League leader Jahangir, to see if they were connected to the incident. The ruling party’s youth front also expelled Jahangir following the detention.
Ferdaus said they detained Jahangir on intel, but found that he was not involved with the attack during questioning.
Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Abdul Wahab has formed a three-member committee headed by Additional Divisional Commissioner Zakir Hossain to investigate the attack.
A representative of police’s deputy inspector general for Rangpur Range and Dinajpur Additional District Magistrate Asif Mahmud are the others on the committee.
