Death toll rises to four in Ctg container depot blast
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2020 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2020 04:19 PM BdST
A man has succumbed to his injuries from an explosion at an inland container depot in Chattogram's Patenga. It brings the death toll from the incident to four.
The dead man has been identified as Rabiul Hossain, 32, a resident of Cumilla. He worked at the container depot owned by Incontrade Ltd.
Three workers, identified only as Arman, Muktar and Newaz, died in the explosion which took place while they were welding the oil tank of a trailer in the depot garage near pier No. 14 in Laldiar Char, Patenga on Sept 2.
Rabiul and two others were hospitalised after the blast.
“Ninety percent of his (Rabiul) body got burned. He died on the way to Dhaka near Cumilla early Thursday,” Patenga Police Station OC Zobair Syed told bdnews24.com.
The blast took place in an open space within the depot, Mohsin Sarker, managing director of Incontrade, told bdnews24.com.
The vehicle's fuel tank was left open while the welding work was being carried out, which resulted in the blast, he said. Some oil left inside the tank may have triggered the explosion.
