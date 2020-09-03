Anisul Hoque, five others get bail in case over student's death
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2020 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2020 03:13 PM BdST
Prothom Alo's Associate Editor Anisul Hoque and five others have secured bail in a case over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat, who was electrocuted during an event organised by the newspaper's youth magazine on the school campus.
Dhaka's Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammed Jashim accepted their bail pleas after they surrendered to the court on Thursday.
Apart from Anisul, also the editor of Kishor Alo, the other bail recipients are Mahitul Alam, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo, Kabir Bakul, the head of events and activation of Kishor Alo, and Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik, assistants of events and activation of Kishor Alo.
It came a day after the court ordered the confiscation of their properties after they were shown absconding in the case.
Among the 10 accused in the case, five, including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, are out on bail.
Abrar, 15, a nonresident student of class nine in Dhaka Residential Model College, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo, a magazine published by Rahman.
His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on Nov 6 alleging that negligence on part of the organisers led to his son’s death.
On Jan 16, Inspector Abdul Alim of Mohammadpur Police Station submitted an investigation report on the case naming 10 people and mentioning the ‘negligence’ of the Kishor Alo authority for Abrar’s death.
The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant against the accused based on the report.
- Abrar death: Anisul Hoque, 5 others get bail
- Ferry services halted on Kathalbari-Shimulia route
- 80 Vietnam returnees sent to jail
- IT expert arrested for ‘debit card fraud’
- PM orders fast completion of key structures
- Govt reports 2,582 new virus cases, 35 deaths
- Filming for Bangabandhu biopic to begin soon
- Shimulia ferry services partially resume
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Police arrest IT expert Nazmus Saaqeb over alleged international debit card fraud
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Army chief Gen Aziz seeks justice for slain major Sinha
- Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israeli flights for first time
- No agreement between Messi, Barcelona: reports
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries
- Order to seize properties of Prothom Alo's Anisul Hoque, 5 others over student's death
- Bangladesh faces criticism for arrests of migrant workers
- Steroids can be lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, scientists report
- Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder