Production of Bangabandhu biopic set to start soon
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 06:06 PM BdST
The filming of a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, halted by the coronavirus pandemic, is now set to begin soon.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das confirmed the development after a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
“The biopic on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be jointly produced by the governments of Bangladesh and India. Shooting is currently on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it will begin soon,” Hasan Mahmud said.
“We have also discussed the prospects of a jointly-produced documentary on the Liberation War of Bangladesh,” he added.
The biopic on Bangabandhu was scheduled to go into production on Mar 18, a day after a ceremony to mark its launch at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation or BFDC in Dhaka on Mar 17, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
The information minister also highlighted the contributions of Riva Ganguly to the launch of state-run broadcasters Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar in India.
“A biopic is being made on Bangabandhu during my tenure as high commissioner and it will be directed by Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal,” Riva Ganguly said.
