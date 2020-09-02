Justice Tariq ul Hakim, Justice Obaidul Hassan elevated to Appellate Division
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2020 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 08:51 PM BdST
The government has appointed Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Obaidul Hassan to the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.
The new entrants raise the number of judges at the top appeals court to eight.
The Law and Justice Division issued an order on the appointment of Justice Hakim and Justice Hassan on Wednesday.
Their appointments will be effective from the date of their taking oath.
Justice Hakim obtained MSc from the University of London. He was called to the Bar of England and Wales from the Society of Gray’s Inn London.
He enrolled as an advocate of the District Judges Court and the High Court Division in 1987 and 1989 respectively.
He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court in 2002 and appointed judge of the same division in 2004.
Justice Hakim has attended international seminars, workshops and law conferences in India, Switzerland and Nepal.
Justice Hassan obtained BSS (Hons) and MSS (Economics) and LLB from the University of Dhaka.
He enrolled as an advocate of the District Judges Court, the High Court and the Appellate Division in 1986, 1988 and 2005 respectively.
He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court in 2009 and appointed judge of the same division in 2011.
He has worked as chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-2.
Justice Hassan has taken part in an international conference in Hong Kong and visited China, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.
- PM orders fast completion of key structures
- Govt reports 2,582 new virus cases, 35 deaths
- Filming for Bangabandhu biopic to begin soon
- Shimulia ferry services partially resume
- Three die in inland container depot blast
- Order to seize properties of Anisul Hoque, 5 others
- Four to die for Khulna murder
- Probe panel quizzes OC Pradip
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Order to seize properties of Prothom Alo's Anisul Hoque, 5 others over student's death
- DCC admits relocating stray dogs is not a solution as rights activists seethe in anger
- Blast kills three at Patenga-based Incontrade container depot
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries
- India secures its east after western Himalaya clashes with China
- Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the pandemic in rural India
- Google improves, expands its AI-enabled flood alerts for Bangladesh, India
- India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border
- Bangladesh records 2,582 virus cases, 35 deaths in a day