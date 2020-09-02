Justice Tariq ul Hakim, Justice Obaidul Hassan elevated to Appellate Division

The new entrants raise the number of judges at the top appeals court to eight.

The Law and Justice Division issued an order on the appointment of Justice Hakim and Justice Hassan on Wednesday.

Their appointments will be effective from the date of their taking oath.

Justice Hakim obtained MSc from the University of London. He was called to the Bar of England and Wales from the Society of Gray’s Inn London.

He enrolled as an advocate of the District Judges Court and the High Court Division in 1987 and 1989 respectively.

He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court in 2002 and appointed judge of the same division in 2004.

Justice Hakim has attended international seminars, workshops and law conferences in India, Switzerland and Nepal.

Justice Hassan obtained BSS (Hons) and MSS (Economics) and LLB from the University of Dhaka.

He enrolled as an advocate of the District Judges Court, the High Court and the Appellate Division in 1986, 1988 and 2005 respectively.

He was elevated as additional judge of the High Court in 2009 and appointed judge of the same division in 2011.

He has worked as chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal-2.

Justice Hassan has taken part in an international conference in Hong Kong and visited China, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.