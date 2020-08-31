Home > Bangladesh

Newspapers, radio and TV channels to require separate registrations for their websites

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Aug 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2020 04:12 PM BdST

Bangladesh is planning to introduce a separate registration process for online versions of newspapers and radio and television stations.

The cabinet has approved a draft amendment to the National Online Media Policy 2017 with a provision for a separate registration criteria for different media during a meeting on Monday.

Nine chapters of the previous policy have been overhauled with five new chapters being added to the policy, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in a media briefing after the meeting.

“The policy did not outline a clear directive on issues like the registration criteria for online news portals, registration fees, appointing authorities, allowing licensed TV and radio channels to operate online news portals as well as the broadcasting of IP TV and internet radio. Now those have been included.”

The television and radio channels in the country have been able to run websites without any permission until now, he said, adding that they will be required to seek approval from now on.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.