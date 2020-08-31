Newspapers, radio and TV channels to require separate registrations for their websites

The cabinet has approved a draft amendment to the National Online Media Policy 2017 with a provision for a separate registration criteria for different media during a meeting on Monday.

Nine chapters of the previous policy have been overhauled with five new chapters being added to the policy, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in a media briefing after the meeting.

“The policy did not outline a clear directive on issues like the registration criteria for online news portals, registration fees, appointing authorities, allowing licensed TV and radio channels to operate online news portals as well as the broadcasting of IP TV and internet radio. Now those have been included.”

The television and radio channels in the country have been able to run websites without any permission until now, he said, adding that they will be required to seek approval from now on.