Newspapers, radio and TV channels to require separate registrations for their websites
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Aug 2020 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2020 04:12 PM BdST
Bangladesh is planning to introduce a separate registration process for online versions of newspapers and radio and television stations.
The cabinet has approved a draft amendment to the National Online Media Policy 2017 with a provision for a separate registration criteria for different media during a meeting on Monday.
Nine chapters of the previous policy have been overhauled with five new chapters being added to the policy, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said in a media briefing after the meeting.
“The policy did not outline a clear directive on issues like the registration criteria for online news portals, registration fees, appointing authorities, allowing licensed TV and radio channels to operate online news portals as well as the broadcasting of IP TV and internet radio. Now those have been included.”
The television and radio channels in the country have been able to run websites without any permission until now, he said, adding that they will be required to seek approval from now on.
- Newspapers, radio and TV channels to require registration for websites
- Govt reports 2,174 new virus cases, 33 deaths
- ‘Dual voter’ case against Dr Sabrina
- CR Dutta’s body arrives in Dhaka
- 3 students die in Cox’s Bazar crash
- War hero Abu Osman catches coronavirus
- Liakat gives statement to court in Sinha case
- Shias observe muted Ashura
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Air ticket crisis leaves Bangladeshis stranded as pandemic clips flights
- Messi contract is valid, says La Liga, after he fails to attend Barcelona medical
- Big Oil is in trouble. Its plan: Flood Africa with plastic
- Lebanese ambassador Adib poised to be designated PM
- Awami League picks Nuruzzaman Biswas for Pabna-4 by-election
- Prime suspect in Sinha murder Liakat gives statement to court
- Hasina asks Awami League to keep 'infiltrators' out
- Dhaka University student is among three killed in Cox’s Bazar highway crash
- Shia Muslims in Bangladesh observe muted Ashura in pandemic