Death toll from floods hits 251 in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2020 06:02 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2020 06:02 PM BdST
The ongoing floods in Bangladesh have led to 251 deaths, mostly from drowning, over the last two months, according to government data.
The National Health Crisis Management Centre recorded the fatalities between Jun 30 and Aug 27.
As many as 210 people lost their lives by drowning while lightning killed 13 others.
The other deaths have been attributed to snake bites and diarrhoea.
Water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, skin-disease, eye-inflammation and bronchitis have affected over 57,000 people in the flood-hit areas. The majority were afflicted with diarrhoea.
However, the disaster management and flood relief ministry's data shows the death toll from the floods at 42.
Asked about the large discrepancy between the two tallies, Atiqul Haque, DG of disaster management department, said: "There is a misunderstanding about the numbers. The information that our field officers have given us about the deaths in the flood waters is the correct one."
"Full details, including the names and addresses, of those who drown have to be sent here. We don't include data about drowning deaths from areas that have not been affected by floods or from boating accidents."
The four waves of flooding this year has caused more than Tk 59.72 billion worth of damage, according to government data. However, the figure is lower than that of the floods in 1998, said State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman.
As much as 50 percent of the country was inundated during the 1998 floods compared to 30 percent this year, he added.
